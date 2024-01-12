Jessica Alba Stuns in Brazilian-Cut Corset Bodysuit, ‘Beautiful Goddess!’

Actress and Honest Company CEO Jessica Alba (Dark Angel, Fantastic Four) graces the cover of the new January/February 2024 issue of Real Simple. As seen below, the 42-year-old mother of three strikes a pose in a white hot Brazilian-cut corset bodysuit with matching blazer, wide-legged pleated pants and platform sandals. Swipe to see more photos.

The lifestyle magazine reports that Alba is prioritizing therapy, healing work, and isn’t afraid to share her views on how important mental health is for her.

They quote Alba saying: “I’m working more on self-care, doing my inner work, being more mindful.”

Alba’s fans are going wild over the new photos. As one replied: “Beautiful goddess!”

Alba was also featured in the latest issue of the foreign fashion magazine, Numero Netherlands, see above.

Get ready to see more of Alba, she and her co-host Lizzy Mathis (below), are promoting the second season of their reality show, Honest Renovations, on the Roku Channel.

The Real Simple January/February 2024 issue featuring Alba hits newsstands on Friday, January 19.