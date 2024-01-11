Julianne Hough Flaunts Abs in Barely There Plunging Dress, ‘Amazing!’

Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough stopped traffic in a bare-there dress with a navel-plunging neckline in Los Angeles, where she attended the 75th Creative Arts Emmys award ceremony with her brother, fellow DWTS pro dancer and Mirror Ball trophy winner, Derek Hough.

Note: Derek, who is the most nominated choreographer in Emmys history with 14 nominations, won his fourth Emmy.

Julianne’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her new short bob haircut and that dress by fashion designer Grace Ling.

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt (9-1-1, Ghost Whisperer, I Know What You Did Last Summer) replied: “So gorgeous!!!” Oscar nominee Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino), dropped a fire emoji.

Actress Lucy Hale replied: “Oh myyyy. You look incredible,” and dancer/choreographer/actress Jenna Dewan (The Rookie, Step Up, World of Dance) replied “Loooooove!!!”

Note: The 75th Creative Arts Emmys award ceremony will air on Monday, January 15 on FOX.