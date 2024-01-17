Jessica Simpson Stuns in Sheer Corset Bodysuit With Iconic Rock Star

Jessica Simpson is known as a singer, a reality TV star, a businesswoman and an author. When not on stage or at the office, Simpson often models fashion-forward ensembles including the sheer skintight corset bodysuit below.

Simpson’s fans are going wild over the sexy look and the photos that include her daughter Maxwell and her sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross (wife of Evan Ross, son of Motown legend Diana Ross). Be sure to swipe to see Jessica and Maxwell in matching leopard-print coats.

An observant fan noted the iconic photograph of the legendary Doors singer Jim Morrison in the background, “That Jim Morrison print is everything.” The black-and-white photo (titled “The American Poet”) was taken by photographer Joel Brodsky in his New York City studio in 1967.

Brodsky wrote of Morrison and the image: “By that time, he was so drunk he was stumbling into the lights and we had to stop the session. He wasn’t a wild drunk – actually he was kind of quiet – but his equilibrium wasn’t too terrific. Still, he was great to photograph because he had a very interesting look. It seemed like a good session to me… Morrison never really looked that way again, and those pictures have become a big part of The Doors’ legend. I think I got him at his peak.”

Note: In November 2023, Simpson marked six years of sobriety.