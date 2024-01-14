Jordana Brewster Flaunts Major Sideboob in Sheer Crop Top, “Gorgeous!”

Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster (Mia in the popular Fast & Furious film franchise) is kicking in the New Year in style. As seen below, the raven-haired beauty is flaunting her fit physique (and sideboob) in an embroidered crop top adorned with beads and baguettes with a matching wide pleated silk organza skirt by Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferretti (the Resort 2024 collection).

Brewster turned heads in the stunning ensemble on the red carpet of the 81st Annual Globe Globes award ceremony in Los Angeles.

Her fans are going wild over the two-piece suit. More than one replied: “Gorgeous!”

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she finished filming the horror/thriller movie Cellar Door with Scott Speedman (Underworld, Grey’s Anatomy, Felicity) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, black-ish). It’s about a couple who, after suffering from a miscarriage, are gifted the house of their dreams. But there’s a catch: the husband (Speedman) and wife (Brewster) are warned to never open the cellar door. You know they do!