Who Is Woman Basketball Player in New Balance Ad With Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray and Tyrese Maxey?

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard leads the New Balance hoops team, along with almost NBA Finals MVP Jamal Murray — a champion last year with the Nuggets, Murray’s teammate Nikola Jokic got the Finals MVP Award. Those are the two biggest names in the latest ubiquitous New Balance ad, a dynamic 15-second spot with no dialogue — just the way Leonard likes it, presumably. (Well, Murray does say at the top: “We dance right here.”)

And dance they do. Leonard shares the ball with a blond baller who doesn’t look like the others, and who pops her shirt instead of dunking.

That’s Cameron Brink, Team USA gold medalist and Stanford University star who proves New Balance isn’t just inclusive by gender — the brand welcomes college hoopers as well as pros into the fold. (Brink is the first women’s basketball athlete endorser for the brand.)

We Got Now. 2023.



Jamal Murray. Kawhi Leonard. Cameron Brink. Tyrese Maxey. Zach LaVine. Dejounte Murray. Aaron Nesmith. Darius Bazley. pic.twitter.com/IQ30mTsY6Z — New Balance (@newbalance) October 5, 2023

Brink, who’s a star on social media and on the court, did a little behind the scenes share about the shoot, saying “and of course, hanging with Kawhi was the best.”

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

That’s Tyrese Maxey there too, the University of Kentucky product whose emergence as 76ers superstar Joel Embiid‘s ferocious partner in Philadelphia has been accelerated by the departure of James Harden.

Rounding out the New Balance crew are dunk monster and Bulls star Zach LaVine, NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray, and NBA rising stars Aaron Nesmith and Darius Bazley.

Brink, a power forward, is listed at 6’4″. That tune, btw: Experience Unlimited, “Hey You.”

And one more photo, so there’s no forgetting: Cameron Brink.