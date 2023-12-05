Chloe Moretz Stuns in Backless Dress, Girlfriend Kate Harrison Reacts

Actress/model Chloe Moretz (The Peripheral, Gaslight, Tom & Jerry, Kick-Ass) turned heads at the Academy Museum Gala in a stunning baby blue backless belted halter dress by Louis Vuitton. When she shared the red carpet photos below, her girlfriend, 5’10” model Kate Harrison, replied: “Prettiest girl there ever was.”

Moretz’s fans are going wild over the new photos and Harrison’s comment. As one fan replied: “My fav couple,” another chimed in: “You are both very lucky girls.”

Below are photos of Moretz and Harrison (Slide #1, lower right) in Las Vegas where they saw Taylor Swift perform live.

The 26-year-old blonde beauty turned heads at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, too, as seen below in an all-black leather-looking ensemble.

No word yet on new TV or film projects for Moretz. Alas, she will not appear as Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass 3 (she starred in the first two films). Director Matthew Vaughn reported at the New York Comic Con that the upcoming reboot will have a completely different cast and core characters.