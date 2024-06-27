Simone Ashley Stuns in Shirtless Tuxedo, “I’m Worth It”

When not playing Kate (nee Sharma) Bridgerton in the Netflix series Bridgerton, actress Simone Ashley often models.

For the French cosmetics brand L’Oreal, Ashley recently turned heads in a shirtless tuxedo. (Ashley is now L’Oreal Paris’s new UK and Ireland Brand Ambassador.)

As seen in the photo series below, Ashley also rocked the popular pant-less sweatshirt look with the words “I’m Worth It” emblazoned across the chest.

(Note: For decades, L’Oreal commercials for its hair coloring products included the tagline, “Because I’m worth it.” Numerous iconic actresses and models have been “worth it” during L’Oreal’s long prominence in the industry, including Cybil Shepherd, Andie MacDowell and Viola Davis.)

Get ready to see more of Ashley, as she recently finished filming two movies: This Tempting Madness — a thriller about a woman who awakes from a coma and discovers her husband (Austin Stowell, Whiplash) is in jail (photo below) — and Picture This — a comedy about about a single woman (Ashley) who’s told by a spiritual guru that she will meet the love of her life during one of her next five dates.

Ashley said of her new leading lady role in This Tempting Madness: “I was in LA auditioning for this role in 2023, and I was on the phone to my team and I said, ‘They are never going to ask me; there’s a family in the movie… they are going to want to get a white girl so they can get a white family – it’s just easier to cast’. My friend [TV personality and designer] Tan France was in LA at the time and I remember saying, ‘Tan, come on, they are never going to cast me – there’s going to be a mom and a dad and I’ve never seen that kind of diverse casting in a psychological thriller before’. He was like, ‘Simone, go and smash it; you’re going to get this role’. I called him the following week to tell him I got it, and he was like, ‘See – you can make this happen.’”