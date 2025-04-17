MAGA Pastor Tells Churchgoers To “Suck It Up” and “Stop Whining” About Trump Tariffs

Evangelical leader Rob McCoy, former Pastor of Godspeak Calvary Chapel of Thousand Oaks in California who encouraged his church members to vote for President Donald Trump and co-founded Turning Point USA Faith with Charlie Kirk, delivered a sermon after Trump levied sweeping tariffs against dozens of nations which caused the stock market to plummet. Right Wing Watch reports that the sermon was titled “God Loves Tariffs.”

As seen and heard below, McCoy told a crowd, “Look, I’m sorry your 401ks have gone down, but quit whining. It’s not about you, it’s about the young kids in here and the grandkids and the kid that hasn’t been born yet.”

Christian nationalist MAGA pastor Rob McCoy recently delivered a sermon titled "God Loves Tariffs." His message? "Suck it up": "I'm sorry your 401k has gone down, but quit whining." pic.twitter.com/lbQS1VyPtP — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 16, 2025

McCoy added, “If you manage to make it out of the womb, the minute you’re born you now have unbelievable debt leveled on you while we bought junk from China because it’s good in our lifetime.”

“And now we get a little pinch to make it right and reset it for their generations, and we’re upset?” He added, “Suck it up.”

More than one replied to the sermon by suggesting that the Trump administration should tax his church. (Churches are religious organizations and are generally exempt for income tax.) Another wrote: “Everyone stop putting money in the donation plate and see how quick he changes his tune.”

In its official release explaining the tariffs, the White House listed numerous claims it portrayed as beneficial to the U.S., including that “these tariffs adjust for the unfairness of ongoing international trade practices, balance our chronic goods trade deficit, provide an incentive for re-shoring production to the United States, and provide our foreign trading partners with an opportunity to rebalance their trade relationships with the United States.”

Among those Trump supporters who McCoy thinks should “suck it up” are the soybean farmer below.

The president of THE SOY ASSOCISTION is on CNN begging Trump to stop the tariffs after voting for him three times. You can’t make this shit up 😭 pic.twitter.com/4bhsVrbUUi — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) April 17, 2025



