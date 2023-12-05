Jessica Alba Stuns in Chanel’s New Collection, 8 Different Looks

When not spending time with her family or promoting her luxury brand The Honest Company, actress Jessica Alba (LA’s Finest, Fantastic Four, Dark Angel) is often modeling.

As seen in the Grazia Italia magazine photo shoot (above and below), the 42-year-old brunette beauty knows how to strike the perfect pose — and in all eight fashion-forward ensembles by French design powerhouse Chanel.

Swipe to see Alba rocking a belted Chanel blazer worn like a mini dress; a sleeveless sweater with a halter strap; a white tank top with a black fringe skirt; chunky Chanel jewelry; a sleeveless romper with bow-tie shoes; a black satin kimono pantsuit; and a plunging black sequin gown.

The photographer of the Grazie Italia photo shot, Veronica Sams, reports: “We shot Chanel’s new collection in a beautiful historical Old Hollywood home that turned 100 the month we shot!”

Out of the eight different looks, above is one of Sams’s favorite from the shoot in Hollywood.