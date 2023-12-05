News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Morena Baccarin Stuns in Lacy Cami Dress With Husband Ben McKenzie

by in Culture | December 5, 2023

Morena Baccarin, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood star Morena Baccarin is known for her many different roles in TV series (Firefly) and movies (Deadpool) but one of the most memorable is Lee on the long-running superhero crime drama Gotham on FOX. Baccarin played opposite her real-life husband Ben McKenzie, who played the protagonist, NYPD Detective Jim Gordon.

The power couple recently turned heads at the Gotham Awards in New York City, where Baccarin wore a black lace and silk cami dress with knee-high stiletto boots (photo below). Fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied: “Best couple on tv.”

While the versatile McKenzie launched his career as a writer this year (Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud), Baccarin is back at work acting.

Get ready to see more of the raven-haired beauty, as she stars in the new action thriller Fast Charlie with the former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan. Brosnan stars as Charlie, a Southern fixer and hitman for a mob boss named Stan (the late James Caan). After a rival boss puts a hit on Stan, Charlie avenges his friend and teams up with Marcie (Baccarin), the ex-wife of a mobster he killed.