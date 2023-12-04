Will Smith Bumps Into Johnny Depp in Saudi Arabia, “What’s Next? I’m In!”

When Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith (King Richard, Men in Black, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) dropped the video below featuring highlights from his trip to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival, he captioned it: “Wow! Thank You Red Sea Film Festival! You have created real Magic — An Oasis of art & creativity! What’s Next? I’m in.”

He neglected to mention bumping into fellow American Hollywood movie star Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape) on the red carpet at the film festival. As seen at about the half-way mark of the video, the two hugged and patted each other on the back.

Wow! Thank You Red Sea Film Festival! You have created real Magic — An Oasis of art & creativity! What’s Next? I’m in.



– Will Smith pic.twitter.com/mejC1BmbHr — Will Smith (@WillSmith2real) December 3, 2023

Fans of both actors are going wild over seeing the two together. As one fan replied: “Ooooh…Will Smith and Johnny Depp… I’d definitely watch a movie with both of them.”

Get ready to see more of Smith: he’s working on the fourth installment of the Bad Boys film franchise with Martin Lawrence, which is scheduled for a 2024 release. The recently wedded Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) co-stars.