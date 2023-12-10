Sydney Sweeney Defies Gravity in Stunning Strapless Gown

Hollywood movie star Sydney Sweeney (Reality, Euphoria, The White Lotus, The Handmaid’s Tale) knows how to strike a provocative pose. When not acting, the 26-year-old blonde bombshell is often modeling.

As seen below, Sweeney defies gravity in a stunning strapless gown with a plunging neckline by the famous fashion label Oscar de la Renta — with a pair of matching satin open-toe stilettos.

When photographer Alex Evans shared the closeup photos below, he captioned the series: “The Gorgeous Sydney Sweeney.” More than one fan replied that Sweeney “looks like a princess.”

Get ready to see more of Sweeney: her new sexy romcom movie Anyone But You with Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell will be released on December 22.

And on Valentine’s Day 2024, Sweeney will be turning heads on the red carpet to promote the Marvel Spider-Man spinoff movie Madame Web with Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) as the titular superhero character. Isabel Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) and Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) co-star.