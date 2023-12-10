Alyson Hannigan Flaunts 20 Lbs. Weight Loss, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reacts

Hollywood star Alyson Hannigan (American Pie, How I Met Your Mother, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) made it to the finals of Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars with her professional dance partner Sasha Farber.

Fellow actress Xochitl Gomez (The Baby-Sitters Club, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and her dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy won the coveted Mirror Ball trophy — but Hannigan still feels like a winner.

With the stunning “before and after” photos above, Hannigan writes: “I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on Dancing with the Stars.” The actress thanked Sasha for “helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!”

Hannigan’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos and Hannigan’s accomplishments. As one replied: “You always look amazing! But it’s so good to see that most of all you are happy and well!!!”

Hannigan’s former Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green both reacted to their friend’s moment. “I just see confidence gained,” wrote Gellar (above), while Green (below) replied: “You’ve always seemed a goddess to me” with a fire emoji.