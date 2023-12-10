Katie Holmes Spotted Walking Around NYC With Wet Hair

Hollywood movie star Katie Holmes (Batman Begins, Dawson’s Creek) is known to turn heads while walking the streets of New York City.

On Friday, fashion media outlets including Footwear News broke down Holmes’s fashion-forward ensemble — a long double-breasted camel-hair color coat with ripped jeans and white ankle cowboy boots.

Others are noticing that the single mom stepped out with wet hair. Few celebrities would dare to be caught by the paparazzi with wet hair but the natural beauty pulls it off here with added tinted sunglasses glamour.

Warning to Holmes and others who want to forego the blow dryer this winter season. While the Mayo Clinic says going out with wet hair won’t make you catch a cold (like your grandmother warned), dermatologist Dr. Timothy Schmidt of the University of Utah Health says going to bed with wet hair can do damage to your locks: “In general, wet hair is more fragile and prone to breakage than dry hair. The water weakens the hair’s protein structure, making it more elastic and easier to stretch and snap.”

Get ready to see more of Holmes: she is promoting her recently released independent film Rare Objects, which she co-wrote and directed.

Actress Julia Mayorga (American Rust) plays the protagonist, a young woman who seeks a second chance while working at an antique store in New York City. Holmes plays one of “the kind souls” who own the shop. Alan Cumming co-stars. Trailer above.