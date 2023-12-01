Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns In Strapless Blue Gown With Michael Douglas In India

The legendary Hollywood actor/producer Michael Douglas (Ant-Man, The Kominsky Method, Fatal Attraction, Wall Street, The War of the Roses, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest) and his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday, Chicago, Traffic, The Terminal) are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary this year.

This week, the power couple are in the city of Goa in India. As seen below, Zeta-Jones stuns in a royal blue strapless gown as she records from the backseat of a chauffeured car. The 54-year-old brunette beauty reports that their on their way to the International Indian Film Festival, where Douglas will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

As Zeta-Jones says in the video, when she pans to Douglas, who’s wearing a matching royal blue suit, “he’s looking gorgeous!” Their son 23-year-old Dylan Michael Douglas — who wears a bright white suit — is sitting in the front with the driver.

Get ready to see more of Douglas: he’s working on three new projects including the upcoming family drama Blood Knot. It’s about a “father in an attempt to reconnect with his estranged son, invites him to compete in a father-son fishing competition.” His real life son Cameron Douglas (his mother is Douglas’s ex-wife, film producer Diandra Luker) and David Morse (The Green Mile, The Hurt Locker) co-star.