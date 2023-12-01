Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa Shows Off First Use Of Mechanical Arm In Video

Get ready to see a lot of Hollywood movie star Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, The Menu, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The 27-year-old actress is promoting her upcoming film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Taylor-Joy stars as the titular character in the fifth Mad Max installment (directed by George Miller), which is a prequel to the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road.

In Mad Max: Fury Road, Oscar winner Charlize Theron (Monster) played Furiosa, a war captain with a mechanical left arm who frees ‘The Five Wives.’ (How or when Furiosa lost her arm was not revealed.)

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, set in the past (45 years earlier), viewers see young Furiosa (with both arms) taken from her family and delivered to Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

Furiosa matures and becomes a young woman while fighting to find her way home, and fans learn how she lost her arm.

Below is the recently released trailer, which (at the 2-minute mark) reveals the moment Furiosa uses her mechanical arm for the first time.

Taylor-Joy’s fans are going wild over the sneak peek. Dancer/influencer Rachel Zegler replied: “EEEE” and Ivy Getty dropped a series of exclamation points.

[Note: Movie reviewer Ty Burr of The Boston Globe claimed Furiosa’s spidery mechanical arm in Mad Max: Fury Road “is one of Miller’s many nods to that classic movie dystopia Metropolis.”] Metropolis is the iconic 1927 silent black and white film set in in 2026, “when the populace is divided between workers who must live in the dark underground and the rich who enjoy a futuristic city of splendor.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released in theatres in the United States on May 24, 2024.