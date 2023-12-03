When not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, actress Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus, Percy Jackson, Baywatch) often models for the French design powerhouse Christian Dior as seen below this summer in a Dior bikini.

With the recent photos below, of Daddario wearing a short sleeve Christian Dior winter sweater, writes: “I’m so excited to start this holiday season with Dior’s Trunk of Dreams! It’s gorgeous and my family and I have so much fun opening the best advent calendar you can find. The holidays are hereee!”

The Dior Advent Calendar ($750) is a re-creation of the facade of Dior’s historic boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, France. It houses 24 miniature or travel sized Dior products including fragrances, makeup, skincare, and scented candles.

Dior promotes it as “A set filled with surprises to help you count down the days to the holiday season as you discover or rediscover the House of Dior’s iconic creations,” and one that can be reused “as a stylish storage case.”

Below is a list of the Dior products found in the House of Dior Advent Calendar which, when opened, is 13 inches wide (16 inches tall and 5 inches deep).

FRAGRANCE:

J’adore Eau de Parfum, 5 ml

J’adore Parfum d’eau Eau de Parfum, 5 ml

J’adore l’Or Essence de Parfum, 3.5 ml

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, 5 ml

Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau de Toilette, 5 ml

Sauvage Eau de Toilette, 10 ml

Oud Ispahan, 7.5 ml

Gris Dior, 7.5 ml

Jasmin des Anges, 7.5 ml

SKINCARE:

Dior Prestige La Micro-Huile de Rose Advanced Serum, 10 ml

Dior Prestige La Crème, 15 ml

La Mousse OFF/ON, 50 ml

Capture Totale Le Sérum, 10 ml

MAKEUP:

Rouge Dior lipstick, shade 999 Velvet, 1.5 g

Rouge Dior lipstick, shade 100 Nude Look Velvet, 1.5 g

Rouge Dior lipstick, shade 720 Icone Velvet, 1.5 g

Dior Vernis, shade 999, 7 ml

Dior Vernis, shade 108 Muguet, 7 ml

Diorshow Iconic Overcurl, shade 090 Black, 4 g

LIFESTYLE:

La Collection Privée Christian Dior 30 Montaigne Candle, 85 g

La Collection Privée Christian Dior Thé Osmanthus Candle, 35 g

La Collection Privée Christian Dior Ambre Nuit Candle, 35 g

La Collection Privée Christian Dior Saint Honoré Candle, 35 g

Christmas decoration