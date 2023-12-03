Macaulay Culkin Hugs Paris Jackson on Red Carpet

Hollywood movie star Macaulay Culkin is best known for his role as Kevin McCallister in the 1990s iconic Christmas film franchise Home Alone.

The former child star is now 43 and immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At the red carpet ceremony where his star was unveiled (it’s the 2,765th star), Culkin was joined by his family including his fiancee and fellow child star Brenda Song (The Suite Life), their two young children (aged 2 and 1), brother Rory Culkin (Signs, You Can Count on Me), and famous friends including actress Catherine O’Hara (who played Kevin’s mom in Home Alone), Seth Green (Austin Powers, Guardians of the Galaxy), and his goddaughter Paris Jackson, daughter of Culkin’s late friend Michael Jackson.

As seen above, Paris Jackson, 25, turned heads in a tight mock turtleneck crop top, asymmetrical skirt and high heel ankle boots to complete her signature bohemian style. Be sure to swipe to see Jackson hugging her godfather, the man of honor, Culkin.

Paris Jackson recently performed live at the Hollywood Bowl, in a backless bohemian dress by French design label Celine, see above.

She’s promoting her new single ‘Hit Your Knees’ featuring Linda Perry. Official video above.