Carmen Electra Stuns in Cheeky Bodysuit, Thigh-High Stiletto Boots

Model/actress/TV personality Carmen Electra (Scary Movie, MTV Singled Out) is promoting her new movie Good Burger 2. She’s reprised her role as red-dressed Roxanne for the sequel starring Kel Mitchell and Saturday Night Live alum Kenan Thompson. See promotional photos below.

[The original teen comedy Good Burger was released in 1997. It’s based on the comedy sketch of the same name on the Nickelodeon series All That. Thompson plays Dex, a high school student who takes a job at a fast-food restaurant (Good Burger) in order to pay off the damages he made to his teacher’s car. At the restaurant, he befriends cashier Ed (Mitchell), who translates everything everyone says literally. Hilarity ensues.]

When not promoting her work as an actress, Electra is often modeling and directing fans to websites where they can purchase her provocative content. As seen below, Electra flaunts her backside in a cheeky thong bodysuit with thigh-high blue stiletto boots.

P.S. The recently released Good Burger 2 is streaming now on Paramount Plus. It’s chock full of cameo appearances from celebrities including multiple Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski and billionaire tech guru Mark Cuban, among others. Trailer below.