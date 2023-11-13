Kiernan Shipka Stuns in Pink Lace Bra, “Got a Bow On For My Birthday”

Hollywood star Kiernan Shipka is best known for known for her roles as Sally Draper on Mad Men (2007-2015) and Sabrina Spellman on the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and on Season 6 of Riverdale (2021-2022), among others.

When the Chicago native turned 24 this month, she posed in a pink lace bralette and matching undies. She captured the selfie: “Got a bow on for my birthday.”

Shipka’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the pic and are showering her with birthday wishes. Actress Brenda Song replied, “Happy birthday gorgeous!” and Sarah Michelle Gellar and Iris Apatow both replied: “Happy Birthday!!!’ with a series of red heart emojis. DJ Diplo pointed out that he shares his birthday with Shipka and wrote, “birthday twin.”

As seen above and below, it’s not the first time Shipka has flaunted her abs in a bowed bra.

Get ready to see more of Shipka: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action adventure comedy Red One with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jumanji, Ballers), Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers) and Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill, Vol. 1). Red One is schedule to premiere on Amazon Prime Video during the 2023 holiday season.