Justin Timberlake Turns Heads in NYC With Pharrell

While his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears walks down memory lane in her recently released tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, triple-threat entertainer Justin Timberlake is turning heads in New York City at the Human Made pop-up store at 60 White Street (open until November 12) in the tony neighborhood of Tribeca.

As seen below, the 42-year-old former NSYNC pop star, showed up dripping in a “quiet luxury” ensemble Gwyneth Paltrow would be envious of. Timberlake wore a camelhair-colored “double cloth coat” and matching v-neck sweater by Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli.

Be sure to swipe below to see Timberlake catching up with his long-time friend Pharrell Williams (who’s rocking a bold green suit) and cultural curator Nigo (Creative Director of Human Made and Artistic Director at Kenzo).

The virgin wool and cashmere double cloth one-and-a-half breasted coat with metal buttons — which is also available in navy blue — sells for $8495.

Get ready to see more of Timberlake: he’s been cast as the late Chuck Barris (The Gong Show, The Dating Game, The Newlywed Game) for the upcoming and untitled series based on Barris’s 1984 memoir, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.