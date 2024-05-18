Female Combat Veterans Blast GOP Congressman, “Despicable”

U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), who is running for re-election against Democrat Ashley Ehasz, has the support of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

In a fundraising text message distributed on Friday, the NRCC wrote that “The same billionaire megadonors fueling the anti-semitic hate fest raging on college campuses are also bankrolling” Ehasz’s campaign and that Ehasz has “refused to condemn the pro-Hamas encampments her billionaire backers helped unleash on campuses nationwide.”

Ehasz, a U.S. Army combat veteran and Apache helicopter pilot (who has been deployed three times: to Kuwait, Iraq and South Korea) responded: “I proudly sacrificed years of my life in combat defending Americans and the American way of life against terrorist groups like Hamas.”

She added: “For Rep. Brian Fitzgerald – who has never served a day in uniform – and the NRCC to now say I support Hamas? Go f*** yourselves.”

Fellow combat veteran, trailblazing retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath, voiced her support for Ehasz and wrote: “NRCC claiming Dem candidates (who happen to be combat veterans) like Ashley Ehasz and Pat Ryan are somehow supporters of Hamas is despicable. They have no shame and zero patriotism. Will their opponents renounce this messaging?”

Male combat veterans also shared their outrage over the NRCC text. Retired U.S. Army combat veteran Fred Wellman responded: “How do you know the NRCC is scared? This kind of chicken s***. She served this country in war.”

Note: Last week Ehasz won the endorsement of The Jewish Democratic Council of America.

On Saturday, Fitzpatrick celebrated Armed Forced Day and wrote: “Today, we pause to express our profound gratitude to the brave men & women who serve in our nation’s armed forces and honor their unwavering dedication, courage, sacrifice, & love of country. Whether on land, at sea, or in the skies, their selfless service preserves our values & ensures our safety & freedom. May you always know how much your service means to all of us—we are forever grateful.”