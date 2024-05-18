Arizona AG Retweets Rudy Giuliani Party Photo, “Nobody Is Above the Law”

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and former attorney for former President Donald Trump, celebrated his 80th birthday yesterday. He shared a number of videos from the celebration — with fellow MAGA loyalists including right-wing political strategists Roger Stone and Steve Bannon — on social media (see below).

America's Mayor Live (E410): America's Mayor Live (E410): Celebrating a Great American Life https://t.co/MkCxnKV1pS — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 18, 2024

Giuliani, who has been avoiding an indictment summons from the Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, shared the photo below and captioned his post: “If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes.”

Note: For weeks, Arizona prosecutors and investigators reportedly have tried to serve Giuliani with a notice of his indictment related to the alleged fake GOP elector scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Arizona. Giuliani has been criminally charged and must appear before a judge on Tuesday, May 21.

pic.twitter.com/jsyaDZcU6z — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) May 18, 2024

According to AG Mayes, Giuliani was served moments after the defendant posted the party photo, which he soon after removed from X. Referring to Giuliani as the “last defendant [to be served],” Mayes shared a screenshot of Giuliani’s post and added: “Nobody is above the law.”

Among those also named as defendants in the case are John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, Christina Bobb, Jenna Ellis, and Michael Roman.