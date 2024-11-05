Ivanka Trump Reveals “Some Truths” Before Election Day

The day before Election Day, former President Donald Trump welcomed most of his adult children on stage at a MAGA rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump (and his wife, RNC co-chair Lara Trump), and Tiffany Trump joined him at his last rally before November 5.

Trump’s former White House advisor daughter Ivanka Trump, however, has not joined the GOP nominee on the campaign trail this year, as she did in 2020 and 2016.

(Ivanka and her husband, fellow former White House advisor Jared Kushner, have been notably absent, though this has received less media attention than the scarcity of Melania Trump, the former First Lady.)

While the Trumps in attendance were on stage in Allentown, Ivanka Trump shared the photo below, of her smiling in front of a birthday cake with lighted candles and wrote: “This past week, I turned 43! Reflecting on life’s lessons, here are some truths I’ve learned along the way:”

This past week, I turned 43!



Reflecting on life’s lessons, here are some truths I’ve learned along the way: pic.twitter.com/vP1zFJ7onX — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 4, 2024

Ivanka Trump created a thread which highlighted 17 “truths” which read more like affirmations. No. 14 reads: “Get curious. About your partner, your kids, your friends, and the world around you.”

She quotes country music legend Dolly Parton for No. 15: “Approach people and life with love and positivity. Dolly Parton said, ‘I don’t criticize and condemn; I love and accept.'”

[Note: Some interpret the latter lesson as a rebuke to her father’s campaign, which has subsisted on condemnation and placed grievance ahead of positivity.]

Considering that Ms. Trump has made a decision not to spend her time campaigning for her father, No. 16 is perhaps the most telling: “’The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it.’ – Henry David Thoreau. Every choice is a trade of your time and energy; spend them on what truly matters.”

And on the same day that Trump’s VP pick JD Vance called the Vice President of the United States “trash,” Ivanka Trump told her followers (No. 4) to avoid gossip and “Choose words that heal, not harm.”