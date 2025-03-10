Bernie Sanders “Doing Exactly What We Need” in Rural America, 24-Year-Old DNC Vice Chair Tells Dems

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spent the weekend speaking at rallies and town hall meetings in the Midwest including one at Kenosha, Wisconsin, where 4,000 people gathered to hear Sanders renounce tax breaks for billionaires and cuts to Medicaid.

David Hogg, the newly elected Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), responded on X by writing: “Bernie is doing exactly what we need to be doing right now.”

Great rally in Kenosha.



4,000 people came out to say:



NO tax breaks for billionaires.



NO cuts to Medicaid.



NO oligarchy.



NO authoritarianism.



NO MORE billionaires buying elections. pic.twitter.com/YJm4xlVBTk — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 8, 2025

With the video below, Sanders announced that of the 9,287 people who live in the rural town of Altoona, Wisconsin, more than 2,000 people attended his town hall on Saturday.

We’re in rural Altoona, Wisconsin, where the population is 9,287.



More than 2,000 people have lined up for our town hall today.



The working class of this country is very clear:



We will NOT accept oligarchy in America. pic.twitter.com/SYdFZO6pcC — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 8, 2025

Note: When Hogg ran for Vice Chair, he said if elected he would focus on “winning back young voters who have drifted from the Democratic Party to Republicans.”

The 24-year-old Harvard grad (class of 2023) is using Sanders’ speeches to encourage fellow Gen Zers to run for office.

Hogg wrote on X: “If you were a young person who attended one of Bernie’s rallies and you feel inspired to run for state legislature or congress please DM me! It’s ridiculous we only have one Gen Z member of congress. We can’t sit on the sidelines.”

Note: Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) is the first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress.

If you were a young person who attended one of Bernie’s rallies and you feel inspired to run for state legislature or congress please DM me!

It’s ridiculous we only have one Gen Z member of congress. We can’t sit on the sidelines. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) March 9, 2025

As seen below, Hogg is also working with Democrat Gay Valimont, who is running for former Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s seat in the House. Her GOP opponent is Trump-endorsed Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer. Hogg wrote: “If we win this race we could flip the house so it’s critical everyone get out and vote.” The special election will be held on April 1st.