Trump Threatens To Stiff “Crappy” Contractor in Minnesota

During his 2020 presidential re-election campaign, then-President Donald Trump said he wouldn’t return to Minnesota if he didn’t win the state. He didn’t — Biden won by seven points.

Regardless of his claim four years ago, yesterday Trump revisited the Land of the 10,000 Lakes. During an exclusive interview with a local ABC News affiliate on his visit, Trump was asked about his vow to not return to Minnesota.

The presumptive GOP nominee said: “Well, I never said I’d never come back. I never even thought of that. I thought I won in 2020 easily.” As seen below, the news station re-aired the 2020 moment at a rally in Duluth, where Trump said he wouldn’t return.

“If I lose Minnesota, I’m never coming back,” he said, “apparently he was joking,” reported ABC 5.

KSTP: I think at one point you vowed never to come back to Minnesota after you lost the state in 2020.



TRUMP: Well, I never said I'd never come back. I never even thought of that.



KSTP: *cuts to tape of Trump saying "if I lose Minnesota, I'm never coming back" at a rally* pic.twitter.com/XCm9wNb4bJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2024

As seen in the video below, Trump nearly lost his balance while leaning on the podium. When he steadied the toppling podium, he ranted: “You know, this is the worst platform. Who puts this stage up? The freakin’ place is falling down…what a crappy contractor this was.” The audience laughed, and Trump added that “if a contractor does a bad job, I don’t pay him, and then they say ‘Trump doesn’t pay his bills.'”

A Trump casi se le cae el podio en un mitin en Minnesota:



“¡Sigue inclinándose más hacia la izquierda, como muchas otras cosas!” pic.twitter.com/2lzkEYECB2 — Wall Street Wolverine (@wallstwolverine) May 18, 2024

Trump also complained on stage about the teleprompter: “Before I got up the teleprompter fell down. That’s great.” He yelled, “Great going fellas, back there. Then they want to know why I didn’t pay the bill.”

Trump: Before I got up the teleprompter fell down. Great going guys, then they wanna know why I didn’t pay the bill pic.twitter.com/wUpVBoPIlD — Acyn (@Acyn) May 18, 2024

Governor Tim Walz told CNN: “Donald Trump lost Minnesota in ’16, lost it in ’20, and he’ll lose it in ’24. I was hoping the one thing he would keep his word on was that he wouldn’t come back. He gave an unhinged interview where he lied and said he won Minnesota in 2020. We all know he lost by seven points.”