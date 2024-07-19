Lara Trump Sends Different Message Than Marjorie Taylor Greene, “Could Be Grieving”

RNC co-chair Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the 2024 GOP nominee and former president Donald Trump, spoke at the annual Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and recalled the assassination attempt last week in Pennsylvania.

As seen in the photos below, Ms. Trump opted to wear a black sleeveless top for the speech, which went against the grain of other RNC speakers including Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who wore red dresses. It also sent a different message, some observers said.

New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman suggested that Ms. Trump chose black as it symbolizes mourning.

Friedman wrote of Ms. Trump: “Her appearance cast a somber shade on the evening, reminding everyone that this wasn’t just politics; it was personal. No, they weren’t grieving, but they could have been.”

Ms. Trump’s speech and ensemble are being applauded by MAGA “celebrities” including former video vixen and OnlyFans content maker Amber Rose, who was at the convention, and replied to Ms. Trump: “Great Speech and gorgeous.”

[Note: In 2016, Rose called Donald Trump “a [expletive] idiot,” and added, “He’s so weird. I really hope he’s not president.”]

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer also replied to Lara Trump with a series of applauding hands emojis.

(As seen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen below, Singer’s former RHONY co-star Carole Radziwill — a Kennedy family member through marriage — spoke about how Singer was “disinvited before being invited” to a 2016 election night watch party that Radziwill hosted.)

Rep. Greene may not have worn dark colors like Lara Trump at the convention, but the Georgia congresswoman posted her own very dark messages after the attempt on Trump’s life.