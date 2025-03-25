Senate Democrats Amplify Video of Protestors Outside Susan Collins’ Office, “She’s Dead Weight”

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) shared a video on X from local TV news channel WAGM, which shows people protesting outside the office of U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) in the city of Caribou, the second largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, with a population of 7,396.

The DSCC captioned the news clip: “It’s cold in Maine, but Susan Collins is taking heat for refusing to respond to constituents: ‘We’re here because Susan Collins has been so unreachable. It’s been impossible, really, to communicate.’”

It’s cold in Maine, but Susan Collins is taking heat for refusing to respond to constituents:



“We’re here because Susan Collins has been so unreachable. It’s been impossible, really, to communicate.” pic.twitter.com/EN4yCrCQkF — Senate Democrats (@dscc) March 24, 2025

Democrats on X are encouraging Mainers to vote Collins out of office. As one replied: “vote her out of office next round, Elon money will damage any GOP candidates, people are ready for this change even in Maine…vote Blue.” Another wrote: “Stop voting for the same people that don’t listen to you,” and another replied: “Get rid of her, Maine, she’s dead weight.”

DSCC also shared the MSNBC video below with the caption: “Susan Collins hasn’t held a town hall in over 25 years, and Mainers are fed up. ‘Where have you been?'”

Susan Collins hasn’t held a town hall in over 25 years, and Mainers are fed up.



“Where have you been?” pic.twitter.com/QbYPBneK3R — Senate Democrats (@dscc) March 25, 2025

Note: Collins is running for re-election — her sixth term — in 2026. The Portland Press Herald reports that “the 2026 race will likely be a toss-up, but for now, Maine’s senior senator looks to have an initial advantage because of her historical crossover appeal, which will be tested in Trump’s second term.”

A Republican former police officer Dan Smeriglio, 42, who calls himself “a lifelong Republican with an anti-establishment stance,” is challenging Collins. Note: Democrat Governor Janet Mills said she hasn’t ruled out a run for Collins’s seat, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden is also reportedly a potential candidate.