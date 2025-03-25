2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Fmr. GOP Presidential Candidate Defends Columbia Student Targeted by Trump Administration, “This Is Not America”

by in Daily Edition | March 25, 2025

Greg Sargent of the New Republic shared a photo of Yunseo Chung on X and wrote: “This is the latest person decreed by Marco Rubio to be a foreign policy threat and thus is now subject to deportation.”

Sargent reported that Chung, a Columbia student who attended pro-Palestine protests on the Barnard campus last year, left South Korea with her family and moved to the United States when she was 7 and was valedictorian of her high school.

Former Republican presidential candidate and former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) amplified Sargent’s post on X and defended Chung.

Walsh wrote: “She’s 21yrs old. She’s been here since she was 7yrs old. She’s a legal permanent resident. And Trump/Rubio are trying to deport her bcuz she participated in protests against Israel. Bcuz of her views. This is so [expletive] wrong. This is not who we are. This is not America.”

Sargent added a screenshot of a document (below) which reads: “Pursuant to the Rubio Determination, ICE, a component of DHS, seeks to arrest Ms. Chung, detain her, and place her in removal proceedings, presumably to South Korea.”

Immigration lawyer and Senior Fellow at the American Immigration Council Aaron Reichlin-Melnick also shared his opinion of the arrest warrant: “I want to emphasize how outrageous this warrant is. Ms. Chung is here in the United States legally. But ICE HSI got a warrant against Columbia alleging that they were ‘harboring’ Ms. Chung under a law which applies ONLY to harboring people here illegally. She was in her dorm.”

Jason Paladino of Drop Site News reported: “Chung’s lawyers stress that she was not a movement leader, like Mahmoud Khalil, but only attended a few protests. She faced a disciplinary process from Columbia which found she was NOT in violation of any policies.”

The New York Times reported Monday that Chung is suing President Trump and other high-ranking administration officials including Rubio after immigration officials tried to arrest and deport her. Representatives for Rubio and the Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment.