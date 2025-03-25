Brett Favre Promotes MAGA Congressman’s Exercise Program That Uses Congressional Resources, “Matter of National Security”

U.S. Representative Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) announced on Monday that he’s partnered with the NFL legend and former Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion quarterback Brett Favre.

Hamadeh wrote on X: “I’ve partnered with NFL Legend @BrettFavre to promote my new initiative, the Congressional Fitness Challenge!” He added: “It’s time to Make America Healthy and Strong Again! The Great American Comeback: A Stronger, Healthier Future for Our Kids.”

In their co-authored press release, Hamadeh and Favre wrote: “Unfortunately, our nation’s children have too often been denied the opportunity at home or in our schools to engage in the physical activity that is an essential building block of our Republic.”

Favre and Hamadeh added: “America’s youth are facing a silent crisis of physical fitness. Childhood obesity has tripled since the 1970s. Physical activity is down. Strength and stamina are declining.”

The two noted their shared concerned for the future of the U.S. military: “We have a military readiness crisis. A staggering 77% of young Americans are ineligible for military service without a waiver, largely due to obesity and other health issues. Think about that – three out of four of our young people between the ages of 17-24 could not qualify to defend this country if they chose to. Even our top generals have sounded the alarm, calling the youth fitness crisis a matter of national security.”

Favre and Hamadeh say their goal with the program — a voluntary exercise program that encourages kids to run or walk, and do pull-ups and sit-ups, etc. — is to revive physical excellence among America’s youth to build a stronger nation.

According to the press release, “This initiative is supported by Congressional resources, with Members able to use their office budgets to promote and recognize achievements in their districts, because we believe in investing in our children’s health and future.”

MAGA politicians including Kari Lake replied “Make America Healthy Again!” and former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) replied “Great to See!” but not all in the MAGA movement are excited about a partnership with Favre.

As “Dems Tasty Tears” replied on X: “I wouldn’t partner anything with Brett TBH. No need to go into it as much is publicly available. You could have easily found someone with a clean image. He is tainted.”

Others in the MAGA movement are more critical of Hamadeh’s priorities, as one suggested: “How about focusing on judicial impeachments and returning to regular order to address our out of control spending?”