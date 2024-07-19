Rosie O’Donnell Slammed for Mocking Trump Ear Bandage

Hollywood movie star and stand-up comedian Rosie O’Donnell (A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle, The Flintstones) has been feuding with Donald Trump since before he made it to the White House in 2017.

While a co-host on The View in 2006, she called Trump a “snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie,” and criticized his multiple marriages: “[He] left the first wife – had an affair. [He] had kids both times, but he’s the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America. Donald, sit and spin, my friend.” Personal insults ensued.

After watching Trump on TV accept the 2024 GOP presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, O’Donnell shared a photo of Trump at the podium and captioned it: “the maxi pad index card – ridiculously absurd.”

[Trump is wearing a white bandage on his right ear after last week’s assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.]

Trump supporters are trolling O’Donnell for “making fun” of the former president after the assassination attempt. One replied: “Why? Why do you feel it necessary to make fun of a human being who was almost killed? I just don’t understand.”

O’Donnell supporters are defending the post by noting a “double standard.” As one replied: “So it was ok for him to make fun and mock Nancy’s husband who was brutally beat almost to death and to tell the parents that lost their kids to a mass shooting to get over it. Where was the compassion then?”

Note: O’Donnell recently went on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show and said Trump “is the worst thing to happen to the country.”

Above, Cuomo summarizes how the feud between O’Donnell and Trump started and how The View executive producer, the late Barbara Walters, reportedly stepped in and kept Trump from suing the network that aired The View.