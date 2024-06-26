GOP Congressman Taunts Democrat Who Lost Primary, “I’m Going to Miss Our Chitchats”

U.S. Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), who accused Israel of genocide and questioned the Biden administration’s support of Israel’s government, lost New York’s 16th Congressional District Primary on Tuesday to moderate Democrat George Latimer, a former county executive.

Note: The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) reportedly spent nearly $15 million in the primary to unseat Bowman. Though as shown below, some data indicate that Bowman was in the same sort of deficit position before AIPAC spending soared:

In late March, before most of the spending started, a poll had the race Latimer +17. A couple of weeks ago, another poll had the race Latimer +17. And the final result ended up being Latimer +17.



U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-WV) responded to Bowman’s loss by sharing a video of Massie and (a livid) Bowman arguing about gun violence in the hallways of Congress. The video was taken in March 2023, days after a mass shooting occurred at The Covenant School in Nashville. Three children and three adults were killed — the deadliest mass shooting in Tennessee history.

Massie captioned the video with snark: “I’m going to miss our informal chitchats in the hallways.”

As seen and heard in the video above, when Massie confronts Bowman and claims: “There’s never been a school shooting in a school that allows teachers to carry,” Bowman — who was a middle school principal — yells at Massie, “More guns lead to more deaths! Look at the data! You’re not lookin at any data!” Bowman added: “States that have open carry laws have more deaths.” When Massie tells Bowman to “calm down,” Bowman yells louder, “Calm down? Children are dying!”