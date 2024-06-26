Speaker Johnson Says GOP “Biden On Drugs” Accusations Said “In Jest”

Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, in a statement Democrats ridiculed and also called an instance of “projecting,” recently suggested that President Joe Biden would get a “shot in the a–” before the upcoming debate, presumably full of some some substance to get the President “jacked up.”

This follows innuendo floated by numerous high-ranking Republican officials and popular right-wing commentators that Biden’s notable energy during his most recent State of the Union address was chemically enhanced.

Moskowitz: Now their newest thing is Joe Biden is on cocaine, or he's taking a Celsius, or he's having coffee, or he's on steroids. Each day it's a new excuse on why Joe Biden came out and crushed it in the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/JKmV2K3gX4 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2024

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked House Speaker Mike Johnson directly if he approved of the suggestions that the President is using drugs.

Republicans pump a bunch of lies into the media bloodstream to the point a CNN reporter asked a Biden spox to respond to the "Biden will be drugged" comment and then they're just like WE'RE KIDDING, CAN'T YOU TAKE A JOKE? and the media just moves on. Another day in reality TV 🙃 https://t.co/wsxiGz9bbh — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) June 26, 2024

Collins: “Do you think some of the rhetoric, Speaker Johnson…do you think some of the rhetoric is out of line when some of the people on Trump’s team and Trump himself are suggesting that Biden is going to be on cocaine when he’s on that debate stage Thursday night?”

Johnson replied by saying that “a lot of things are said in jest” and suggested people are rightly thinking Biden might be “on energy drinks or something.”