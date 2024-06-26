Marjorie Taylor Greene Video Has “My Blood Boiling” Says Opponent

Shawn Harris is the retired U.S. Army Brigadier General running for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District against incumbent Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Harris, who grew up in Blakely, Georgia and rose to the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, was deployed after 9/11 as an infantry commander in Afghanistan, where he saw extensive combat.

This week, Harris watched for the first time a 2018 video of Greene questioning if the attack on the men and women serving at the Pentagon on 9/11 was real. He wrote: “My blood is boiling.”

I just saw this video for the first time, and my blood is boiling.



Marjorie Taylor Greene is questioning if the attack on the men and women serving at the Pentagon on 9/11 was real.



How can someone with such disgraceful views have access to Congressional briefings? pic.twitter.com/Nn2hM3FXmJ — Shawn Harris (@ShawnForGeorgia) June 25, 2024

As seen and heard above, Greene said during an interview with American Priority Conference: “We’d witnessed 9/11, the terrorist attack in New York, and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania, and the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon.” She added, “It’s odd there’s never any evidence shown of a plane in the Pentagon.”

Harris added, “How can someone with such disgraceful views have access to Congressional briefings?

[Note: In that same interview, Greene falsely claimed that former President Barack Obama “is a Muslim.”]

According to The 9/11 Pentagon Memorial which honors the victims, 184 lives were lost at the Pentagon on 9/11: “59 passengers aboard American Airlines flight 77 and 125 workers and civilians inside of the Pentagon.”