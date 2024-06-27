George Latimer Faces Daughter of Holocaust Survivors After AIPAC Support

Former Westchester County Executive George Latimer beat incumbent two-term U.S. Representative Jamaal Bowman in the Democratic primary on Tuesday with the help of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which reportedly spent spent nearly $15 million in the primary to unseat Bowman, a critic of Israel and the war in Gaza.

CNN reports that Latimer “is seen as a shoo-in for the general election” in the deep-blue 16th Congressional District, which in 2020 voted for Joe Biden over Donald Trump (Biden got 70% of the votes), and in 2016 voted for Hillary Clinton over Trump.]

Latimer now faces the unopposed Republican candidate, a pediatrician and former Mayor of Scarsdale, Dr. Miriam Flisser.

After Latimer won the primary, Dr. Flisser attacked Latimer on social media, writing that “Westchester County Executive George Latimer speaks out against antisemitism, yet under his leadership, antisemitic incidents rose double digits. As the daughter of Holocaust survivors, nobody has to question my stand on taking action, not just for Jews, but for all Americans.”

Note: Flisser ran for Bowman’s seat in 2022 also. Bowman won approximately 64% of the vote, with Flisser winning nearly 36%.