House Speaker Helps Convict Who Called Him a “Disgusting Loser”

by in Daily Edition | June 26, 2024

Mike Johnson

Mike Johnson, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced today that House Republicans will file a brief to help Donald Trump‘s political advisor Steve Bannon, who faces four months in prison after being convicted on contempt of Congress charges. A judge has ordered Bannon to report to prison before Monday, July 1.

As seen in the statement (below) released by Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), the Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group (BLAG) voted 3-2 to file a brief with the D.C. Circuit in the case against Bannon. (Bannon did not comply to a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on the U.S .Capitol.)

The two who voted against the filing are Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts.

The BLAG statement says: “House Republican Leadership continues to believe Speaker Pelosi abused her authority when organizing the Select Committee.”

Note: Bannon has been a vocal critic of Speaker Johnson. In April, Bannon called the House Speaker a “disgusting, revolting loser” for not releasing a report which Bannon claimed would have helped Trump during his criminal trial in New York, where Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts.

Note: Peter Navarro, Trump’s former economic advisor in the White House, is currently serving four months in prison for a similar contempt of Congress charge after his appeal to the Supreme Court failed to help him.