Jessica Alba Endorses Kamala Harris, Turns Off Comments

Multi-millionaire Jessica Alba is known as an actress (Fantastic Four, Honey), a mother (of three children with husband Cash Warren), and the co-founder of The Honest Company, the global consumer goods company that sells baby, personal and household products.

When not on a Hollywood movie set or in the boardroom, Alba spends time with her family and occasionally with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, who will likely become the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee after President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he’s suspending his re-election campaign.

To celebrate Harris’s presidential run, Alba shared the photos above of her with Harris and members of her family and wrote: “I’ve been riding with you for a hot minute – excited for you to make history Kamala Harris ❤️ Let’s gooooo 👊🏽!”

In Slide 2, that’s Hollywood movie producer Jamie Patricof (Captain Fantastic, Half Nelson, The Zoo Keeper’s Wife, Big Eyes) and his wife Kelly Sawyer (co-founder of the non profit Baby2Baby) with Alba and Warren and Harris.

Note: In 2023, Baby2Baby was selected by the White House to pilot a program with the Department of Health and Human Services “to deliver critical items like diapers, hygiene products, breastfeeding supplies, postpartum care and educational resources to new moms immediately after giving birth.”

The two powerful female friends aren’t shy about showing their support for politicians, as seen below with Democratic Governor Wes Moore of Maryland.

[Note: Alba, who has more than 20 million followers on Instagram turned off the comments for the Kamala Harris post.]

Alba wrote to Biden on the social media platform: “Thank you, President Biden – you are a true patriot and your commitment to public service has been nothing short of extraordinary. You have led our country with integrity and you’ve fought to uphold the ideals of democracy. A class act.”

Get ready to see more of Alba: she’s promoting her new Netflix film, Trigger Warning. Official trailer below.