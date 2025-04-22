Trump Says His “Beautiful Hair” Inspired New Executive Order, Energy Department Fights for Hot Tubs

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end federal water conservation standards that restrict the number of gallons per minute (no more than 2.5 gallons) that flow through showerheads.

Trump has long portrayed an allegedly insufficient shower flow as one of America’s problems — a plot against creature comforts perpetrated by left-wing conservationists, tree-huggers, and Green New Deal advocates. For Trump, the low-flow showerhead problem has been a hit bit at rallies.

Trump: Do you ever go into a new home where you have a shower where the water doesn't come out of the shower head? They put a restrictor on. I took all the restrictors off. I took them off. I've had the experience. I take a shower. I want that beautiful head of hair to be nice… pic.twitter.com/k52xroekBg — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) June 15, 2024

As he signed the EO in the Oval Office this week, the POTUS again complained “I have to stand in the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. Comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous,” he added, “I like to take a nice shower, take care of my beautiful hair.”

The Trump administration is fighting for water-rich creature comforts on more than one front — on Monday, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that it issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking public input on the agency’s proposed withdrawal of many regulations on portable electric spas and hot tubs.

The goal, DOE asserts, is “expanding consumer choice and ending regulatory overreach.”

Lou Hrkman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, said in a press release: “If any American wishes to enjoy the comforts of a hot tub in their home or backyard, this government will not stand in the way.” He added: “This may seem like a small change to our regulatory framework, but its effects will be palpable to the consumer.”

According to Consumer Affairs, Americans own approximately 7.3 million hot tubs. And nearly 40% of all newly purchased hot tubs (which are considered a luxury product) are later sold secondhand or given away.

The same source reports that “consumers can expect to purchase a hot tub for $330 to over $25,000, not including installation or maintenance costs. Hot tubs can run owners between $500 and $1,000 per year on maintenance.” Note: The DOE is accepting feedback on or before May 19, 2025.