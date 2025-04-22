Trump Admits “I Had a Problem” In Arizona, Splitting His Support

President Donald Trump endorsed former member of the Arizona Board of Regents, attorney Karrin Taylor Robson, when she announced her run for governor in Arizona in February. Trump said he was “happy to do so,” but on Monday the President admitted, “I had a problem” when MAGA-supporting U.S. Representative Andy Biggs, a former chair of the House Freedom Caucus, announced that he was running for governor, too.

I’m in.



I am running for Governor so we can defeat radical Katie Hobbs, support President @realDonaldTrump, lock down the border, and create jobs for Arizona.



President Trump has endorsed me, and I hope you will join him and support our campaign today: https://t.co/FIEfx82FIk pic.twitter.com/072jCm3S0m — Karrin Taylor Robson for AZ Gov (@KTaylorRobson) February 12, 2025

Trump wrote on Monday on social media of the two GOP candidates: “Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH.”

Note: Taylor Robson ran in the Republican primary in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race but finished second to another Trump-backed candidate, Kari Lake, whom Trump — in his return to the White House — later nominated to run Voice of America.

On the same day that Trump announced his double endorsement of Taylor Robson and Biggs, Lake continued to push her claim that current Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, “did not ‘win'” the election, sharing a Rasmussen Reports poll asserting that many voters believe “Lake and her running mates were systemically disenfranchised.” Hobbs has yet to announce if she’s running for re-election.

Republican Arizona Congressman Matt Salmon, who ran for governor in 2022 before dropping out and endorsing Taylor Robson, predicts that neither Taylor Robson nor Biggs will run a campaign like Lake’s, and said in March: “I don’t think either of them subscribe to the idea of … personal destruction.”