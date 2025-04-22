Mike Lawler Says Elise Stefanik Is Non-Factor in NY Governor’s Race Decision, Need to “Win in Tough Districts”

Congressman Mike Lawler (R-NY) confirmed on Fox News that he is considering a run for Governor against incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.

During the interview (below), Fox News showed the results of a recent Marist poll, which reported that 39 percent of adult New Yorkers approve of Hochul; 46 percent disapprove; and 16 percent are unsure.

Lawler said the GOP needs a strong candidate in the 2026 New York gubernatorial election, “one with a track record of winning in tough districts.”

He noted that he “flipped a 2-to-1 district” in 2022 and won it by 6.5 points and in a district that Kamala Harris won. (Lawler represents New York’s 17th congressional district, which hasn’t voted for a Republican congressman since Guy Molinari in 1981.)

Rep. Mike Lawler weighs in on his potential run for New York governor and Trump's proposed tax cuts. pic.twitter.com/JWGL6kcPt6 — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) April 22, 2025

Lawler said he will make a final decision in June. When asked about fellow Republican House member Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who is also considering a run, Lawler said, “I’ll base my decision solely on whether or not I believe there’s a pathway to win. It won’t be determined by anyone else.”

(Note: Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st congressional district, which Donald Trump won handily in 2024, 2020, and 2016, was — until recently –Trump’s nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.)

Lawler added: “We need to give New Yorkers a reason to vote, it can’t just be ‘Democrats bad,’ we have to present a vision.”

Not all MAGA supporters believe Lawler is the man for the job — he doesn’t always agree with Trump, as Stefanik does. As one replied, “Hard pass on the RINO.”

Last week Stefanik was honored at the NY GOP gala in Manhattan where she told those assembled that Hochul is “the worst governor in America” and that “it’s time to save New York.” Many expected her to announce her run then, but she didn’t. Stefanik did say she was “proud to be President Trump’s top ally in Congress, as well as his top ally in New York state.”