Ex-GOP White House Director Says Trump Optics “Very, Very Bad”

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump‘s former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci told MeidasTouch, the left-leaning media platform frequently shared by groups like Republicans Against Trump, that the former president’s garbage man stunt in Wisconsin is not helping the former President.

As seen in the clip below, Trump struggled to open the door of the garbage truck.

This is such a fitting way for Trump to go out. Missing a door handle three times as he boards a garbage truck with his name on it. pic.twitter.com/7ksWGtHm3M — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 30, 2024

Scaramucci said: “I think the garbage man thing — he thinks it’s helping him and they think they’re driving around in the garbage truck, owning the libs. But let me give you a few quick reasons why that didn’t help him. Number one, he looked like an 80-year-old man stumbling into the garbage truck — very, very bad optics for him.”

Scaramucci: I think the garbage man thing—he thinks it’s helping him, and they think they’re driving around in the garbage truck, owning the libs. But let me give you a few quick reasons why that didn’t help him. Number one, he looked like an 80-year-old man stumbling into the… pic.twitter.com/HJ3qD1aHww — Acyn (@Acyn) November 1, 2024

Scaramucci added, “Number two, he said to the American public that America is a garbage can, and now he’s riding around in a garbage truck. By and large, normal, rational Americans don’t want an 80-year-old buffoon calling their country garbage.”

MeidasTouch summarized Scaramucci’s comments with the title: Scaramucci Predicts Doom for Trump in Election. The full interview is below.