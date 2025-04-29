U.S. Congressman Slams Trump’s Broken Promise, “Who Voted For This? No One”

U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump since Trump’s “Day One” — on which the President promised many aspects of American life would change, including a drop in consumer goods prices and a swift peace between Russia and Ukraine.

As part of his continued attacks on the Trump administration, Swalwell is trying not to let Trump’s “flood the zone” strategy — the President has signed more than 130 executive orders in his first 100 days — mask what Swalwell portrays as a fact: that many of Trump’s promises have been broken.

Frequently posting on social media to underscore the gap between what Trump promised and what Trump has delivered, Swalwell today posted video of Trump making his familiar “day one” pledge to voters about the drop in prices (see below). Trump campaigned on a “promises made, promises kept” mantra, which Swalwell says is refuted by grocery store realities.

What has fallen most in value since Trump took office, Swalwell and other critics continue to point out, are stock prices, the value of the American dollar, and retirement savings like 401K plans.

Have prices come down since Day 1?



Trump is 0 for 100



And now with these tariffs, he's raising prices on us even more. And now people are taking out LOANS to shop at the grocery store?



Who voted for this? Let me answer: No one https://t.co/OOAUZ3eBEa — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 29, 2025

As a result, Swalwell contends that not only did Trump break his “day one” promises, but that the POTUS is “0 for 100” in his first 100 days. What’s even more worrisome, the congressman says, is that more economic upheaval is in store as the effects of the President’s tariff implementation become clear.

MAGA adherents are always abundantly represented in the comments on any Swalwell post, arguing back or just insulting the congressman. The pro-Trump response below references the lowered price of eggs, a product that became a symbol of allegedly runaway inflation under the previous administration, even though the cost of eggs was driven up by an avian flu epidemic that was independent of inflation’s effect.

The poster makes a claim that’s unusual for even the most ardent admirers of President Trump at the moment, saying that his term so far represents the “Best 100 days in American history.”

Prices are substantially lower than they were under Joe Biden.



Eggs went from $12 in December 2024 to $2 now in April 2025



Best 100 days in American history. — J (@JayTC53) April 29, 2025

Swalwell won’t make any headway convincing a constituent with that level of Trump fealty that the President has broken some promises. But polls — though the Trump team disputes them and calls them “fake news” — are showing that Trump’s popularity is down even among those who voted for him, largely because some feel as Swalwell does: that promises have been unfulfilled.

Donald Trump has the lowest 100-day job approval rating of any president in the past 80 years, with public pushback on many of his policies and extensive economic discontent, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/yXMSFYuPAu — ABC News (@ABC) April 27, 2025

The comedian Bill Maher, who recently dined with Trump at the White House and who has knocked those on the left like Swalwell for self-indulgent “wokeism,” recently contended that a poll won’t take MAGA’s real temperature, as nobody likes to admit they were duped.

“Let’s talk about…the MAGA people, because I think they’re disappointed, even though they may not say it out loud,” Maher told his audience this week.