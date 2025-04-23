FBI Analyst Who Resigned Because of Musk — “I Saw the Threat”– Runs for Congress

After serving nearly 17 years as a surveillance specialist in the field offices of the FBI in Washington, DC and New York, John Sullivan resigned on April 1.

He wrote on X: “I saw the threat Donald Trump and Kash Patel are to American safety and security and I couldn’t stand idly by any more.”

Sullivan, who worked on the January 6 investigations, wrote: “Donald Trump and Elon Musk have made their agenda clear. They come first — ahead of the American people — every time. That’s why Donald Trump pardoned the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol Building just hours after he took office. And, it’s why they appointed their closest allies to oversee the Bureau.”

Sullivan today announced that he’s running as a Democrat for Congress — for New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler‘s seat, representing the 17th district (Rockland and Putnam counties, parts of Northern Westchester and Southern Duchess counties).

Sullivan wrote on X: “Republicans in Congress have abdicated their authority and refuse to hold Donald Trump accountable. So, I’m stepping up to take on Elon Musk’s favorite Congressman: Mike Lawler. While Mike Lawler is counting on Elon and Trump, I’m counting on you.”

Note: Lawler confirmed this week on Fox News that he’s considering a run for governor in 2026 election against incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.

As seen in the campaign launch video below, Sullivan describes himself as a dad, a husband, a public servant and a cancer survivor. He says, “I fought for you in secret and now I want to keep fighting for you in Congress.”