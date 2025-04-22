Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Says Trump “Doesn’t Want A Constitutional Crisis”

Brietbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow appeared on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to defend President Donald Trump, his use of the Alien Enemies Act, and to discuss the court rulings against the President regarding the deportations of alleged criminal migrants from the U.S. to El Salvador without due process.

Note: The New York Times reported that Judge James Boasberg “threatened to open contempt proceedings to determine whether the Trump administration had violated his order not to deport Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador.” On Friday, a federal appeals court paused Boasberg’s proposal.

Marlow told Ingraham that the numerous challenges to Trump’s unilateral executive actions are part of the Democratic Party playbook, implying that Dems are not trying to stop Trump as much as trying to get the President to cross a line.

Marlow said: “This is the playbook. They’re challenging Trump. Will Trump defy a court order? He hasn’t done that yet. He doesn’t want a constitutional crisis.”

According to Alex Marlow of Breitbart Trump openly defying court rulings is all a part of an elaborate plan by Democrats to "get" Trump. Marlow is not a lawyer and has no legal training. Maybe…I'm just spitballing here…Trump has no respect for the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/ZPRORfNkpS — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 22, 2025

Marlow added: “Remember, even the Boasberg case, those people were on a plane out of the country by the time that injunction came down. Miller played it perfectly. Will Miller play perfectly every single time? They’re betting they’re going to catch him slipping up, and they’ll be cornered.”

[Note: White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, referenced in Marlow’s commentary, said on Newsmax on Friday that Americans affected by immigration policies “enacted by the Democratic Party” should receive “reparations.” He said: “Because we all deserve reparations…for what has been stolen from us.”]

Democrats on X are slamming Marlow’s take on why Trump’s actions on deportation other matters are being challenged. As one replied: “Yes. His own actions are the fault of democrats trying to get him. Unreal gaslighting.”

Another chimed in: “Ah, yes the old, ‘let him commit crimes so we can bust him,’ strategy, those sneaky Democrats.”

Yet another joked: “The Democrats are forcing trump to defy court orders? I didn’t realize they had the ability to control what he does. I’d love to know how they are doing this so I can use it on my spouse.”