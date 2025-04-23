Congresswoman Accused of Confusing Voters “Into Thinking She’s Republican” in Campaign Ad

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) announced this week that she’s running for the U.S. Senate. Described by The Washington Post as a centrist, Stevens is hoping to replace Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who is not seeking re-election.

As seen in the campaign launch video below, Stevens mentions her time working with President Obama (she was his Chief of Staff of Auto Rescue), and includes a clip of Obama giving her a shout-out at a rally (“she was a critical part of my team that helped the American auto industry come roaring back”).

In the video, Stevens also criticizes President Trump for creating chaos with “his reckless tariffs which are putting tens of thousands of Michigan jobs at risk.”

She adds, “Donald Trump says he couldn’t care less if auto prices rise because of the tariffs… I couldn’t care more.”

It’s official, Michigan. I’m running to be your next United States senator.



Michiganders are the hardest working people I know. We built this country and the middle class, and I’m running to have their backs in Washington. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/89TmfCZXl0 — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) April 22, 2025

Reactions to Stevens’ announcement and video has been mixed on X. The AIPAC Tracker account replied: “Don’t fall for it, Michigan. Haley Stevens is beholden to AIPAC. She owes them her current seat in Congress.”

Trump and RFK Jr. supporter Anna Matson, host of the podcast ‘If People Only Knew’, responded to Stevens’ video by criticizing the congresswoman’s choice of clothing.

Matson wrote: “Wearing red and running as a Democrat is a tactic to confuse voters into thinking she is Republican or at least moderate. Manipulating people already- great start to her campaign.”

[Note: Michigander Matson ran for local office (to become President of the Village of Holly) in 2024; she lost (by 29 votes) to April Brandon.]

Democratic podcaster Geordan Neinstein, who’s “Building new media tech for Democrats via New Digital Now,” replied: “Sorry, but I’m with @MalloryMcMorrow on this one.”

Three years ago today, I stood on the Michigan Senate floor and said, “We will not let hate win.”



I’ve heard from some of you that it feels like hate did win. pic.twitter.com/9zramPm8y6 — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) April 19, 2025

McMorrow, the Democratic Michigan State Senate Majority Whip, is also running for U.S. Senate. She became known outside of Michigan when the video above of her speaking passionately on the State Senate floor in April 2022 went viral.

Note: Former Detroit public health official Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), is also running as a Democrat for Peters’ seat in the Senate.