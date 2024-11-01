Kamala Harris Gets Emotional Gift From Broadway Star in Push for Women

Broadway superstar Laura Bell Bundy knows an icon of feminine independence and intelligence when she sees one — or sings one. The actress and singer played Legally Blonde‘s famous protagonist Elle Woods when the movie about that unlikely Harvard Law School superstar became a hit Broadway musical.

So it’s perhaps not a surprise that Bundy made a gift of her emotional anthem “American Girl” to the Seneca Project, a pro-women’s rights advocacy group.

The Seneca Project used Bundy’s “American Girl” to frame its powerful ad for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, as Harris spends the final days of her campaign to focus on appealing to women torn about their election choice.

The pitch? If an undecided woman voter isn’t 100% sure about “Team Harris”, she can still be sure about Team Female — and want that ongoing enterprise to succeed.

Dropping with only a week to go before election day on November 5, the Seneca Project’s emotional ad tugs at the heartstrings. It portrays Harris’s potential ascension to the presidency as the fulfillment of more than a century’s worth of struggle and hard-earned progress for American women in their ongoing battle for equality.

Bundy is on the advisory board of The Seneca Project, along with such accomplished professionals as Barbara Boxer, Mary Trump, Maria Cardona, Ruth Ben-Ghiat and Crystal McCrary McGuire. The organization’s stated mission is to “galvanize women, save democracy.”

The ad aims to speak directly to women voters, just as other recent Harris ads have, most notably a spot narrated by Hollywood star Julia Roberts in which she encourages women to exercise their autonomy when voting and reminds them that their vote can remain a secret. (MAGA conservatives have expressed fury at the Roberts ad.)

Below is Bundy’s original video for “American Girl.”