Trump Reveals His Plan If He Loses: “Build Crazy Buildings With No Windows”

Democrats love wind and wind power, according to GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, who likes to blow against the wind, but one thing the Democrats don’t want is windows, the former President says.

Trump has claimed Democrats are against myriad things like cows, gas stoves, prosperity, democracy, drilling for oil, capitalism, fair voting and others that, contrary to Trump’s assertions, remain popular and regular during Democratic administrations.

In the segment below from a speech in Las Vegas that was swiftly shared by the Kamala Harris campaign, Trump added windows to his list of things Democrats are against.

As he rails against this imaginary prohibition on windows, Trump contrasts it with his own professed fondness for windows, saying he is known — as a builder — for the “biggest windows” which he likes “so big right down to the bottom of the floor.” (Windows, not Arnold Palmer, Trump is talking about, even if the language is the same.)

Trump: They don't want any more windows. No more windows. They want to take down every building and build a building with no windows in it. I've always been known for having the biggest windows. I got, I want those windows to be so big right down to the bottom of the floor. I got… pic.twitter.com/dDRdFpKJgU — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 1, 2024

Trump says “they want every building in Manhattan to be taken down and build a building with no windows in it.”

This windowless dystopia of Trump’s imagination — in a coming time when New York City buildings will purportedly have less transparency than Trump’s finances — causes him grave concern.

It’s a concern because — in a rare acknowledgement that he may have to come up with a Plan B if he loses the election — Trump told the crowd: “I gotta change my whole philosophy if you don’t vote me in, because I go back to building crazy buildings now and I won’t be able to use windows anymore. No, they actually, they don’t want windows.”

[NOTE: Trump thinks the environmentalists want to remove windows, though the architectural publication The Architizer debunked Trump’s fallacy about Democrats being anti-window in a July article, writing “a part of Trump’s comments that makes even less sense than the ‘tiny windows’ aspect is the idea that to achieve sustainability we should go about tearing down existing buildings. Construction is one of the most carbon-intensive activities, with the erection and maintenance of buildings contributing up to 40% of emissions.”]