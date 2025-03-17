Democratic Senator Slammed for Her Trump Vote, “You Sold Us Out to the Oligarchy”

With Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) was one of just ten Democrats who voted Friday to advance the GOP’s continuing resolution (CR) to avoid a government shutdown.

Explaining her controversial decision, Shaheen said a government shutdown would have hurt New Hampshire residents and “enabled President Trump and Elon Musk to do more harm.”

My statement after voting to advance the continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown that would have hurt Granite Staters and enabled President Trump and Elon Musk to do more harm: pic.twitter.com/2hZPTYTTXf — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) March 14, 2025

The day after voting for the government spending bill which was passed (54-46), Shaheen wrote: “Trump’s tariffs on Canada won’t lower your energy bills. For many Granite Staters, tariffs will mean an extra $150 to $250 for heating oil just to keep their homes warm in the winter.”

[Trump has imposed a 10 percent tariff on Canadian energy exports and fuel oil is New Hampshire’s top Canadian import.]

Trump's tariffs on Canada won't lower your energy bills.



For many Granite Staters, tariffs will mean an extra $150 to $250 for heating oil just to keep their homes warm in the winter. https://t.co/GCWZPL5RQ3 — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) March 15, 2025

Shaheen shared a link on X to an interview with Dan Dolan, head of the New England Power Generators Association, who said: “I think the immediate impact for consumers in New England are going to come in the form of things like prices you see at the pump to fill up your car, the cost to restock the oil tank and in the basement for heating purposes.”

[According to the New England-Canada Business Council, 80 percent of the region’s gasoline and diesel come from Canada; and 90 percent of the jet fuel used at Boston Logan comes from Canada, too.]

Multiple Democrats have replied to Shaheen’s posts with anger. As one wrote: “You sold us out to the Oligarchy! Trump and Musk agenda is going to kill people and destroy America they are already doing it! You are on the wrong side of history there will be consequences!”

Another replied: “You had a chance to do something about it, @SenatorShaheen. You could have voted against the continuing resolution and brought some real accountability to the Trump administration. But you didn’t. You own this with your Republican counterparts.”

Note: Shaheen, 78, is not running for re-election in 2026. Former Governor Chris Sununu (the Republican who campaigned for Nikki Haley in 2024) is considering a run for Shaheen’s seat, as is Trump’s former U.S. Ambassador to Australia and New Zealand Scott Brown.