Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor Trolls Democrat Running in Texas, “It’s a Wartime Act”

Sara McGee, a Director of Radiology at a Houston hospital and a mother of two adult children, is starting a citizen-funded campaign to win a seat in Texas House District 132 in 2026. Republican Mike Schofield, a former advisor to former Governor Rick Perry, currently holds the seat.

McGee is active on social media where she often protests the Trump administration’s decisions, including the use of an 18th-century law (the Alien Enemies Act of 1798) to justify sending 238 Venezuelans from the U.S. to El Salvador against a court order.

McGee wrote on BlueSky: “It’s a wartime act. We have not declared war on Venezuela. Therefore, the use of the order was illegal.”

Note: The Trump administration denies that it has violated a court order; White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the federal courts “have no jurisdiction” over the President’s authority to expel foreign enemies.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. General Mike Flynn, a convicted felon who was U.S. national security advisor for the first 22 days of the first Trump administration and was pardoned by Trump in 2020, replied to McGee: “Maybe they should return all these savages to your neighborhood.”

McGee replied to Flynn: “Maybe they should just follow the constitution and due process, you unpatriotic scum bag.”

McGee wrote to her followers: “So *that* happened. Yes… the real guy.” And, “Soooo… any idea how many watch lists this put me on?”

McGee also shared a letter from a Texas Superintendent of Schools who warned parents that “U.S. Border Patrol agents may be boarding school buses at highway checkpoints…to question students about their citizenship status.”

Here in Texas, children will now be required to pin their birth certificate to their bulletproof backpack. Words fail.



[image or embed] — Sara McGee For Texas (@sarafortexas.bsky.social) February 6, 2025 at 12:08 PM

Superintendent Dr. Anysia Trevino of Alice, Texas, added: “If a student is found to be without proper documentation, they will be removed from the bus, detained, and possibly deported under current immigration policies.”

McGee captioned the letter: “Here in Texas, children will now be required to pin their birth certificate to their bulletproof backpack. Words fail.”