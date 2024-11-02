MAGA Congresswoman Poses in Tank Top for “Hot 100” Men’s Magazine

Maxim Magazine is known for releasing an annual list of Hot 100 World’s Sexiest Woman. For its special November/December cover, Maxim features U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who is a vocal supporter of MAGA leader and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

As seen on the cover below, Luna posed in an unzippered Top Gun pilot jumpsuit revealing a white undershirt underneath. The magazine refers to Luna, who served in the United States Air Force, as an “American Maverick,” a play on the name of the Top Gun character played by Hollywood movie star Tom Cruise.

I am excited to announce I have been given the November and December cover of @MaximMag ! This is a special issue titled the American Dream! I am honored to share my story and talk politics with so many young people around the country.



The magazine is now available in… pic.twitter.com/3LfjdtFOan — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) November 1, 2024

Luna wrote with the photo: “This is a special issue titled the American Dream! I am honored to share my story and talk politics with so many young people around the country.”

Not all MAGA loyalists are showering Luna with compliments; many have responded with the question: “Do you talk about amendment 4 in the magazine?”

Luna, who is running for re-election, has repeatedly dodged the question regarding how she’ll vote on the state’s abortion ballot referendum. She is the only Republican member of the Florida delegation who won’t answer the question.

Luna’s Democratic opponent running for Florida’s 13th congressional district, Whitney Fox, said: “Luna is dodging questions on the FL abortion amendment, even from her own supporters.”

Fox added: “She’s willing to force her extreme beliefs on you but is too afraid to answer honestly when challenged. There’s only one word for that: cowardice.”

Note: This is not the first time Luna has posed for the MAGA movement: as seen below, standing in front of an American flag, the congresswoman spun around in a Make American Great Again swimsuit and claimed: “you can tell I am biologically a woman.”

Anna Paulina Luna is being shamed by the liberal left for modeling a swimsuit and being hot.



If she performed in drag in front of children, they would celebrate her bravery and courage.



Anna responded on X and said… "I’m confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you… pic.twitter.com/tZEzpTMGGV — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) August 14, 2024

[Note: Maxim Magazine, which endorsed Trump for president, is owned by its editor-in-chief Sardar Biglari, founder of Biglari Holdings Inc., which also owns the restaurant chains Steak ‘n Shake and Western Sizzlin’. Biglari has been in the news this week as he tries again (this is his seventh proxy contest) to take over Cracker Barrel’s executive board.]